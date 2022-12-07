Making a Better World

Every person on our planet deserves a place to call home. But as the population continues to grow, shelter is becoming scarcer. Architecture, engineering, and construction firm BuildX Studio is addressing this issue with Zima Homes—a sustainable and affordable housing development in Nairobi, Kenya. Zima Homes will be a 137-unit community built with locally sourced, alternative materials and with 60% embodied carbon efficiency.

Using Autodesk Construction Solutions, BuildX is using intelligent design to create vibrant living spaces in a country that has a shortage of two million homes. But the company’s impact goes beyond that. To make construction more inclusive and equitable, BuildX hires young people most vulnerable to unemployment and has at least 30% women on every job site. BuildX Studio is building a better tomorrow.