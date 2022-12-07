Building a data center is unlike any other construction project. It requires heavy earthwork, extensive mechanical and electrical installations, and a team with a big vision for a sustainable future. John Sisk and Son is the AEC Innovator of the Year for their cloud-based digital project delivery on their latest data center construction in Sweden.

This complex project demanded real-time coordination between multiple international stakeholders. BIM 360 and Autodesk Construction Cloud enabled seamless collaboration during the global pandemic, so the company had virtual walkthroughs before they even broke ground. With digital design and construction, Sisk has boosted efficiency by 50% on their job sites and it’s helping them reach their goal of achieving net zero emissions by 2030.