Best Infrastructure Project

Hurricane Katrina devastated New Orleans -- but the city is now becoming a model of resilience and the epicenter of urban stormwater initiatives. Stantec’s Blue Green Corridors project is helping to revitalize the community and creating new ways to live with water.

The Blue Green project is engineered for the environment but designed for people. A system of waterways and bioswales to catch rainfall will be surrounded by 8 miles of pathways and parks for people to gather and play. Using Civil 3D and InfraWorks, the Stantec team created models incorporating storm frequency data to reduce future flood damage. New water sustainability practices are at the forefront of how coastal cities are adapting to climate change, and Stantec is empowering engineers and planners to rethink how to solve complex climate challenges.