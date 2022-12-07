The Grand Egyptian Museum is a modern masterpiece, designed to mirror the architectural ingenuity of the ancient pyramids just a mile away. Home to 50,000 artifacts, including thousands of relics from King Tut’s tomb, it’s the largest archaeological museum in the world and this year’s winner for Best Construction Project. Besix and Orascom Construction have led the build for ten years.

It was a complex design and the first major construction project in Egypt to implement building information modeling. Using Autodesk Construction Cloud, Besix and Orascom Construction facilitated the collaboration of more than 150 subcontractors. BIM reduced the mechanical, engineering, and plumbing rework to less than 5% with zero clashes. The Grand Egyptian Museum is a bridge between the past and present and a building fit for a king.