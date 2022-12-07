This year’s Best Building Design award goes to Shui On Joint Venture for their design of the Multi-Welfare Services Complex, a residential care facility in Hong Kong. How do you build housing in one of the world’s most densely populated areas? Shui On embarked on an ambitious and comprehensive use of building information modeling to deliver the 8-story, 40,000-square-meter modular complex.

Using the common data environment in Autodesk Construction Cloud allowed cross-functional collaboration and seamless workflow and a digital twin to replicate the real-world environment. Workers walked through virtual models to learn how to safely assemble the modular units. They even incorporated robotic scanners and drones into their process of creating 3D visualizations. Shui On harnessed the full power of BIM to deliver an award-winning design!