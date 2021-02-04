Customer Name [optional]
Advanced Oncotherapy has one focus: to defeat cancer and save lives. To achieve this, they develop technologies that maximize the destructive effect on cancerous tumors, while minimizing the damage to healthy tissues. As Advanced Oncotherapy works to bring new technology to market, they use Fusion Manage as their single source of truth for evidence of business processes and reporting, including audit management, goods receiving, change control, and intellectual property management.