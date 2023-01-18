BIM supports the circular economy with Acea SmartComp

The Acea Group chose Autodesk's Architecture, Engineering & Construction (AEC) Collection and the Collaborate Pro BIM cloud platform due to the versatility of the software. "We have introduced BIM at all stages of the EPC (Engineering Procurement & Construction) process," says Giuseppe Morone, Business Process Improvement, Resource Management and BIM Unit Manager for Acea Elabori and the E&S Area. "Today, Autodesk solutions allow us to guide the asset from its first concept to implementation, with the goal of integrating digital information models into business systems."

The integration of Autodesk solutions has brought many benefits to Acea's engineering processes. "With the Autodesk AEC Collection suite, we have consolidated and expanded the skills of our professionals who experience the EPC process every day," adds Andrea Paciola, BIM Manager and BIM Development Unit Manager for Acea Elabori and the E&S Area. "This allows the different disciplines to collaborate better and optimizes the activities of the entire supply chain."

With Recap Pro the team can manage point cloud data generated from drones and laser scanners, while Revit and Civil 3D help generate informative and standardized digital models. Thanks to Infraworks, Acea can evaluate the impact each project will have on the local landscape and environment; while with Navisworks the team can resolve problems during the design phase, reducing the risk of costly errors at the construction site.