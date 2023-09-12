Stephen Hope

Chief Accounting Officer

As Chief Accounting Officer, Stephen owns Autodesk’s global accounting and financial reporting function (including emerging ESG reporting requirements) and provides operational support for go-to-market activities such as credit and collections, revenue accounting, and accounts receivable. Stephen is also business owner of core financial reporting systems. With a future-focused mindset, Stephen leads a team of innovative financial experts focused on optimizing corporate accounting processes for lasting industry transformation.

Stephen has held a variety of financial roles at Autodesk since joining the company 17 years ago, spanning revenue accounting and operations and corporate controllership. Prior to Autodesk, Stephen served as corporate controller in several early-stage software startups and was with Ernst & Young’s technology audit practice for 10 years. He was a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants’ (AICPA) Software Industry Task Force, where he contributed to the ACS 606 revenue recognition standard initiative and drove the implementation guidance for on-premise and cloud hybrid offerings.

Stephen earned his Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of California, Los Angeles, and is a Certified Public Accountant. He also lends his expertise to the San Francisco Asian Art Museum, serving on its audit committee.