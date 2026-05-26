Stephen Hooper

Steve is the Senior Vice President of Autodesk Operations Solutions, focused on the “Operate” phase of both AEC and D&M lifecycles.

Steve qualified as a Mechanical Engineer in the UK. Having worked for a manufacturer of industrial machinery, he joined Autodesk over 20 years ago and has since served in a variety of leadership roles across sales, strategy & marketing, and product development. Steve is a believer in life-long learning. He returned to undergrad study in his thirties to build on his knowledge of computing science and recently completed his MBA at Cornell University.

His diverse experience in design and product development drives his passion for providing end-to-end lifecycle solutions to our customers. He relishes the opportunity to work with everyone, from high-profile enterprises, to startups and partners, to extend our leadership in this critical industry sector and ensure the success of our customers as they embrace the future of making.