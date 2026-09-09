Shelly Blackburn

Shelly leads Autodesk’s Global Sales team, helping customers harness the power of Autodesk’s solutions, platform architecture, and AI to transform how they work.

She leads international sales strategy, revenue operations, and market expansion. Her team works side by side with customers to navigate increasingly complex technology landscapes, often shaped by disconnected systems and solutions from multiple vendors.

By helping customers adopt Autodesk’s platform-based solutions, the Global Sales team enables them to simplify and modernize their digital environments and empower employees to spend more time innovating and less time navigating organizational friction and technology limitations.

Shelly has 25+ years of experience leading large-scale sales and go-to-market organizations. She most recently served as Corporate Vice President for Microsoft’s Azure Infrastructure and Digital Applications business, with a multibillion-dollar portfolio. Prior to that, she spent more than two decades at Cisco Systems, most recently leading Cisco’s Global Cybersecurity commercial sales business.

Beyond her career, Shelly lives in North Carolina and serves on the board of Kids Who Give. Together with her husband, she co-founded Theatre Academy Productions, a youth theatre company. Shelly holds a B.S. from Minnesota State University, Mankato, and completed post-graduate studies in Telecommunications at St. Mary’s University.