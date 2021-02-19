CORPORATE INFORMATION

Reid French has over 20 years of executive experience in the software industry. Mr. French served as the Chief Executive Officer of Applied Systems, Inc., a leading cloud software provider to the insurance industry, from 2011 to 2019. As CEO, he was responsible for the company’s overall business strategy, operational execution and played a role developing and fostering relationships throughout the Applied community.

Prior to joining Applied, Mr. French served as chief operating officer at Intergraph Corporation, a global geospatial and computer-aided design software company. Early in his career, he was a strategic planner for Walt Disney Company, and managed investment banking transactions in the technology sector for Robinson-Humphrey.

Mr. French holds a bachelor’s degree in economics from Davidson College, where he serves on the college’s board of visitors. He also holds a master’s in Business Administration from the Harvard Business School. He sits on the board of directors of Verint Systems, Inc., Anthology, Inc., and NetDocuments Software, Inc.

