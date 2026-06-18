Omar Abbosh has more than 30 years of executive leadership experience driving strategy, technology transformation, and business growth across global organizations.

Mr. Abbosh currently serves as Chief Executive Officer, of Pearson, the world's leading learning company.

Since becoming CEO of Pearson in 2024, Mr. Abbosh has led the company’s strategic focus on the application of artificial intelligence across its products and services, along with the growth of enterprise learning. Prior to joining Pearson, he served as President of Industry Solutions at Microsoft from 2020 to 2024, where he was responsible for serving many of the company’s largest enterprise customers worldwide. In this role, he led industry and technical business units spanning strategy, engineering, sales, partnerships, and customer solutions.

Prior to Microsoft, Omar spent three decades at Accenture where he helped orchestrate the company’s digital transformation and led a large and highly successful business unit. He served in numerous senior leadership roles at Accenture, including Chief Strategy Officer and ultimately as Chief Executive of the global Communications, Technology and Media business.

Mr. Abbosh holds a master's degree in electronic engineering from the University of Cambridge and an MBA from INSEAD. In addition to serving on the Board of Pearson, he previously served on the Board of Zuora, Inc., a cloud-based software company specializing in subscription management, billing, and revenue recognition solutions.