Mike Kelly

Mike leads enterprise technology strategy and execution across AI adoption, and the digital employee experience—building the foundation that enables Autodesk to move faster, operate with confidence, and deliver high-impact outcomes for customers.

Mike brings more than 20 years of experience as a CIO across venture capital, enterprise open-source software, and Fortune 10 healthcare. His career reflects a unique ability to lead organizations through successive waves of disruption—from ERP and e-commerce to cloud, mobile, big data, and now AI. He began his career in finance and accounting before transitioning into technology following one of his first SAP R/3 implementations, an experience that revealed the power of technology to transform business processes and set the foundation for a career at the intersection of business, operations, and IT.

At McKesson, Mike led cloud and digital transformation in a highly complex, regulated environment, and at Red Hat, he served as SVP & CIO, driving global digital transformation, and scaling enterprise data and hybrid-cloud platforms ahead of IBM's multi-billion-dollar acquisition. Most recently, as Operating Partner & CIO at Andreessen Horowitz (a16z), Mike rebuilt the firm's entire data infrastructure, launched an enterprise data quality framework, and democratized access to agentic AI solutions across the firm.

Mike’s leadership philosophy centers on clarity, energy, cultural pacing, and change management, and he frequently speaks on technology strategy, enterprise IT leadership, and generative AI.

Outside of work, Mike is an active Masters swimmer, mountain biker, and skier, and serves as President of the Board of the Marin Museum of Bicycling, home to the Mountain Bike Hall of Fame. A former NCAA Division I swimmer, he developed a firsthand appreciation for the discipline and focus required to perform at an elite level; lessons that continue to influence his leadership today.