Lorrie M. Norrington

Board of Directors

Lorrie Norrington has over 35 years of operating experience in technology, software, and internet businesses. Ms. Norrington currently serves as an Advisor and in an Operating Partner capacity for Lead Edge Capital. Lead Edge is a growth equity firm that partners with world-class entrepreneurs and exceptional technology businesses.

Prior to Lead Edge Capital, Ms. Norrington was the President of eBay Marketplaces and led all eBay businesses in 39 countries. Previously she served as President and COO of eBay Marketplaces and President of eBay International, in Europe and Asia. Prior to joining eBay, Ms. Norrington was the CEO of Shopping.com Inc., an online shopping comparison site acquired by eBay in 2005.

Prior to eBay, Ms. Norrington was an officer at Intuit, Inc., where she led the Quicken and QuickBooks brands and later became an Executive Vice President in the Office of the CEO. She also led a variety of businesses at General Electric Company over a twenty-year period in a broad range of industries, including her last position as an officer of GE and CEO of GE FANUC.

Ms. Norrington has an MBA from the Harvard Business School and a BS degree from the University of Maryland. She also serves on the boards of Asana, Inc., Colgate-Palmolive and HubSpot. Previous boards include Eventbrite, Inc., BigCommerce, DIRECTV, Shopping.com, McAfee, TaskRabbit and Lucasfilm.