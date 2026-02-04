Kris Diamond

In her role, Kris is responsible for delivering high-quality accounting and financial reporting and providing stewardship over Autodesk’s worldwide financial control environment. She leads the global accounting organization with a strong focus on integrity, operational excellence, and partnership, working closely with the teams that build, sell, and deliver Autodesk’s portfolios. Kris plays a critical role in enabling Autodesk’s strategic priorities by ensuring scalable, compliant, and well-controlled financial operations and reliable data that is foundational for financial insight.

Kris brings deep experience from senior leadership roles across hardware and software technology companies, including Veeva Systems DocuSign, and Plantronics, where she built a track record of successful organizational, process, and systems transformations. Kris served as chief accounting officer at Veeva Systems, where she played a key role in strengthening global accounting quality, partnering with the Audit Committee and external auditors, overseeing international subsidiaries and tax structures, and leading revenue and global accounting operations. She also drove enhancements to Veeva’s SOX and control environment and supported strategic planning to scale the organization for rapid growth in conjunction with transformative efforts that prepared teams for fast expansion into new markets.

At DocuSign, she modernized financial reporting through a large-scale ERP transformation and strengthened the financial reporting control environment. At Plantronics, Kris led the financial due diligence and back-office integration of a $2 billion acquisition that doubled the company’s size and established its first shared services model, significantly expanding accounting capacity.

Kris previously held several leadership roles at Autodesk, including assistant controller and director of financial transformation. Kris began her career at PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP (PwC) in Detroit. She holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Western Michigan University and an MBA from the Haas School of Business at the University of California, Berkeley, and is a certified public accountant in the state of Michigan.