ELIZABETH (BETSY) RAFAEL

Interim Chief Financial Officer, Board Director

Betsy Rafael has over 30 years of executive financial experience in the technology industry and serves as Autodesk’s interim Chief Financial Officer.

Ms. Rafael most recently served as Chief Transformation Officer at GoDaddy Inc. from May 2018 to November 2019. Prior, Ms. Rafael held positions at Apple, including Vice President and Corporate Controller and Principal Accounting Officer, until her retirement in October 2012.

From April 2002 to September 2006, Ms. Rafael served as Vice President, Corporate Controller and Principal Accounting Officer of Cisco Systems, and held the position of Vice President, Corporate Finance for Cisco Systems from September 2006 to August 2007.



From December 2000 to April 2002, Ms. Rafael was the Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, and Chief Administrative Officer of Aspect Communications, Inc., a provider of customer relationship portals. From April 2000 to November 2000, Ms. Rafael was Senior Vice-President and CFO of Escalate, Inc., an enterprise e-commerce application service provider.

From 1994 to 2000, Ms. Rafael held a number of senior positions at Silicon Graphics (SGI), culminating her career at Silicon Graphics as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Prior to SGI, Ms. Rafael held senior management positions in finance with Sun Microsystems and Apple Computer. Ms. Rafael began her career with Arthur Young & Company.



Ms. Rafael has served on the board of directors of Kinaxis, Inc., since 2020 and Informatica, LLC, since 2021. Previously, Ms. Rafael served on the boards of Proofpoint, Inc., Echelon Corporation, Shutterfly, PalmSource, Inc., and GoDaddy, Inc. Ms. Rafael graduated magna cum laude from Santa Clara University with a B.S.C. degree in Accounting and was appointed to the Santa Clara Board of Trustees in October 2012.

