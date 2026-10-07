Diana Colella leads product and industry strategy for Autodesk’s architecture, engineering and construction (AEC), and media and entertainment (M&E) businesses. Together, these businesses span how the physical world is designed and built and how entertainment is created and produced.

In AEC, Diana is responsible for Autodesk’s portfolio of solutions across the project lifecycle, from planning and design through construction and operations, including Autodesk Forma, Revit, AutoCAD, Civil 3D, and more. In M&E, she leads Autodesk’s creative and production portfolio for film, television, and games, including Autodesk Flow, Maya, 3ds Max, and Arnold.

Diana has been with Autodesk for more than 25 years and has held leadership roles across finance, sales, operations, product management, and business strategy. She has extensive experience in strategically transforming business models, developing new product offerings, and optimizing processes on a global scale.

Earlier in her career, Diana led the AutoCAD business and launched One AutoCAD. More recently, she led the evolution of Autodesk’s M&E business toward a more connected platform strategy through Autodesk Flow and expanded the company’s role across the production pipeline through acquisitions including Moxion, PIX, and Wonder Dynamics.

Before joining Autodesk, Diana worked at KPMG. She serves on the board of directors of Reko International Group and is the executive sponsor of the Autodesk Women’s Network. Diana holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Concordia University and an MBA from McGill-HEC Montreal. She is also a Certified Public Accountant.