Executive Vice President, Chief Strategy Officer

Debbie Clifford is chief strategy officer at Autodesk, where she is responsible for corporate development, new vertical businesses that are outside Autodesk's existing product groups, and the company's social impact and sustainability efforts. She was previously chief financial officer.

Prior, Debbie was the chief financial officer at SurveyMonkey. She joined SurveyMonkey shortly after its initial public offering and successfully scaled the finance function as the company experienced high growth and matured as a public company. Before SurveyMonkey, Debbie spent 13 years in various financial leadership roles at Autodesk and was an instrumental player in the company’s transition from a perpetual to subscription business model. Preceding Autodesk, she held positions at Virage, Inc. and Ernst & Young.

