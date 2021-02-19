What is Creative Commons?

Creative Commons (CC) is a nonprofit organization that offers a simple licensing model that frees digital content to enable anyone to modify, remix, and share creative works. Learn more about this nonprofit organization.

How do I know if Autodesk learning content and Autodesk University content is available under Creative Commons?

All Autodesk learning content and Autodesk University content released under Creative Commons is explicitly marked with a Creative Commons icon specifying what you can and cannot do. Always follow the terms of the stated license. (See “What do the Autodesk Creative Commons licenses allow?”)

What Autodesk learning content is currently available under Creative Commons?

Over time, Autodesk will release more and more learning content under the Creative Commons licenses. Currently available learning content:

Autodesk online help—Online help for many Autodesk products, including its embedded media such as images and help movies

Autodesk Learning Videos—A range of video-based learning content, including the video tutorials on the Autodesk YouTube™ Learning Channels and their associated iTunes® podcasts.

Autodesk downloadable materials—Downloadable 3D assets, digital footage, and other files you can use to follow along on your own time

Is Autodesk learning and support content copyrighted?

Yes. Creative Commons licensing does not replace copyright. Copyright remains with Autodesk or its suppliers, as applicable. But it makes the terms of use much more flexible.

What do the Autodesk Creative Commons licenses allow?

Autodesk makes some of its learning and support content available under two distinct Creative Commons licenses. The learning content is clearly marked with the applicable Creative Commons license. You must comply with the following conditions: Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike (CC BY-NC-SA)

This license lets you copy, distribute, display, remix, tweak, and build upon our work noncommercially, as long as you credit Autodesk and license your new creations under the identical terms. Terms of this license. Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike (CC BY-NC-SA)

This license lets you copy, distribute, display, remix, tweak, and build upon our work noncommercially, as long as you credit Autodesk and license your new creations under the identical terms. Terms of this license. Special permissions on content marked as No Derivative Works

For video-based learning content marked as No Derivative Works (ND), Autodesk grants you special permission to make modifications but only for the purpose of translating the video content into another language. (See “Can I translate the Autodesk learning videos?”) These conditions can be modified only by explicit permission of Autodesk, Inc. Send requests for modifications outside of these license terms to creativecommons@autodesk.com.

Can I get special permission to do something different with the learning content?

Unless otherwise stated, our Creative Commons conditions can be modified only by explicit permission of Autodesk, Inc. If you have any questions or requests for modifications outside of these license terms, email us at creativecommons@autodesk.com.

How do I attribute Autodesk learning content?

You must explicitly credit Autodesk, Inc., as the original source of the materials. This is a standard requirement of the Attribution (BY) term in all Creative Commons licenses. In some cases, such as for the Autodesk video learning content, we specify exactly how we would like to be attributed. This is usually described on the video’s end-plate. For the most part providing the title of the work, the URL where the work is hosted, and a credit to Autodesk, Inc., is quite acceptable. Also, remember to keep intact any copyright notice associated with the work. This may sound like a lot of information, but there is flexibility in the way you present it. Here are some examples: "This document contains content adapted from the Autodesk® Maya® Help, available under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-Share Alike license. Copyright © Autodesk, Inc." "This is a Finnish translation of a video created by the Autodesk Maya Learning Channel @ www.youtube.com/mayahowtos. Copyright © Autodesk, Inc." "Special thanks to the Autodesk® 3ds Max® Learning Channel @ www.youtube.com/3dsmaxhowtos. Copyright © Autodesk, Inc."

Do I follow YouTube’s standard license or Autodesk’s Creative Commons license?

The videos of the Autodesk Learning Channels on YouTube are uploaded under YouTube’s standard license policy. Nonetheless, these videos are released by Autodesk as Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-No Derivative Works (CC BY-NC-ND) and are marked as such. You are free to use our video learning content according to the Creative Commons license under which they are released. (See “Where can I easily download Autodesk learning videos?”)

Where can I easily download Autodesk learning videos?

Most of the Autodesk Learning Channels have an associated iTunes podcast from where you can download the same videos and watch them offline. When translating Autodesk learning videos, we recommend downloading the videos from the iTunes podcasts.

Can I translate Autodesk learning videos?

Yes. Even though our learning videos are licensed as No Derivative Works (ND), we grant everyone permission to translate the audio and subtitles into other languages. In fact, if you want to recapture the video tutorial as-is but show the user interface in another language, you are free to do so. Be sure to give proper attribution as indicated on the video’s Creative Commons end-plate. This special permission only applies to translation projects. Requests for modifications outside of these license terms can be directed to creativecommons@autodesk.com.

How do I let others know that I have translated Autodesk learning content into another language?

Autodesk is happy to see its learning content translated into as many different languages as possible. If you translate our videos or any of our learning content into other languages, let us know. We can help promote your contributions to our growing multilingual community. In fact, we encourage you to find creative ways to share our learning content with your friends, family, students, colleagues, and communities around the world. Contact us at creativecommons@autodesk.com.

I have translated Autodesk learning videos into other languages. Can I upload them to my own YouTube channel?

Yes, please do and let us know where to find them so that we can help promote your contributions to our growing multilingual Autodesk community. Contact us at creativecommons@autodesk.com.

Can I repost or republish Autodesk learning content on my site or blog?

Yes, you can make Autodesk learning material available on your site or blog as long as you follow the terms of the Creative Commons license under which the learning content is released. If you are simply referencing the learning content as-is, then we recommend that you link to it or embed it from where it is hosted by Autodesk. That way the content will always be fresh. If you have translated or remixed our learning content, then by all means you can host it yourself. Let us know about it, and we can help promote your contributions to our global learning community. Contact us at creativecommons@autodesk.com.

Can I show Autodesk learning content during my conference?

Yes, as long as it’s within the scope of a noncommercial event, and as long as you comply with the terms of the Creative Commons license outlined above (“What do the Autodesk Creative Commons licenses allow?”). In particular, the videos must be shown unedited with the exception of modifications for the purpose of translation (See “Can I translate Autodesk learning videos?”). If you wish to use Autodesk learning content in a commercial context, contact us with a request for permission at creativecommons@autodesk.com.

Can I use Autodesk learning content in my classroom?

Yes, as long as you comply with the terms of the Creative Commons license under which the learning material is released (See “What do the Autodesk Creative Commons licenses allow?”). Many teachers use Autodesk learning content to stimulate discussions with students or to complement course materials, and we encourage you to do so as well.

Can I re-edit and remix Autodesk video learning content?

No, but for one exception. Our Creative Commons BY-NC-ND license (See “What do the Autodesk Creative Commons licenses allow? ”) clearly states that “derivative works” of any kind (edits, cuts, remixes, mashups, and so on) are not allowed without explicit permission from Autodesk. This is essential for preserving the integrity of our instructors' ideas. However, we do give you permission to modify our videos for the purpose of translating them into other languages (See “Can I translate the Autodesk learning videos?”).

Can I re-edit and remix Autodesk downloadable 3D assets and footage?

Yes. The Autodesk Learning Channels on YouTube provide downloadable 3D assets, footage, and other files for you to follow along with the video tutorials on your own time. This downloadable material is made available under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike (CC BY-NC-SA) license. You can download these materials and experiment with them, but your remixes must give us credit as the original source of the content and be shared under the identical license terms.

Can I use content from Autodesk online help to create new materials for a specific audience?

Yes, if you want to help a specific audience learn how to optimize the use of their Autodesk software, there is no need to start from scratch. You can use, remix, or enrich the relevant help content and include it in your book, instructions, examples, or workflows you create, then Share-Alike with the community. Always be sure to comply with the terms of the Creative Commons license under which the learning content is released (See “What do the Autodesk Creative Commons licenses allow?”).

What are the best practices for marking content with Creative Commons licenses?