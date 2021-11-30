Helius Composite Helius Composite
Protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
      Protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
      Composite material design simulation tool

      $300 /year

      Download free trial

      Buy Helius Composite

      Overview

      Overview

      What is Helius Composite?

      Helius Composite overview video (2.55 min.)

      With an expansive database of composite materials, Helius Composite software can help you to simulate the material behaviour of compound components. Built-in solvers minimise the need to have secondary finite element analysis (FEA) software to analyse material characteristics more quickly.

      System requirements

      • How much does an Helius Composite subscription cost?

        The price of an annual Helius Composite subscription is . The price of a 3-year Helius Composite subscription is

      • How do I convert my Helius Composite free trial to a paid subscription?

        Launch your trial software and click Subscribe Now on the trial screen or visit Helius Composite Subscribe page. When buying your subscription, enter the same email address and password combination you used to sign in to your trial. Learn more about converting a trial to a paid subscription.

      • Where can I get an Helius Composite perpetual license?

        Helius Composite software is available with a subscription only. We no longer sell perpetual licenses. Learn more about our software licensing program.

      • Which versions of Helius Composite can I use if I subscribe to the current version?

        Your Helius Composite subscription gives you access to install and use the 3 previous versions. Available downloads are listed in your Autodesk Account at manage.autodesk.com after subscribing. See also previous releases available for subscribers.

      • Can I install Helius Composite on multiple computers?

        With a subscription to Helius Composite software, you can install it on up to 3 computers or other devices. However, only the named user can sign in and use that software on a single computer at any given time. Please refer to the Software License Agreement (US site) for more information.

      • How do I stop auto-renewal or cancel my subscription?

        Sign in to manage.autodesk.com, select Billing & Orders, click Edit Payment, and turn off auto-renew. Your subscription details will then list an expiration date instead of a renewal date. Your subscription remains active until the expiration date.

      Reporting:

      Product usage reporting

      • See an aggregate summary of how many people are using each product and version and the overall frequency of use.

      Administration & Security:

      2-step verification

      • Add another layer of security to user accounts.

      Bulk import & assign

      • Upload a .csv file to add and assign a large number of users at once.

      Support & Adoption Services:

      8 x 5 live support

      • Contact an Autodesk specialist for help during your local working hours.

      Collaboration:

      Autodesk Drive

      • Securely store, preview and share design data.

      Shared views

      • Quickly and securely share work with stakeholders.

      Click here to see full list of plan features and frequently asked questions.