Autodesk and iOFFICE + SpaceIQ
Unify asset data and operations for smarter facility management
Optimise the operational costs, comfort and carbon efficiency of your facilities
“Combining design, operational and performance data and workflows in a single platform to improve the comfort, safety and efficiency of building assets has never been more important. The strategic investment from Autodesk allows us to deliver the solutions organisations need to meet this demand.”
Nick Stefanidakis, Head of Strategic Alliances, iOFFICE + SpaceIQ
See how Autodesk® Revit® interoperates with Archibus™ from iOFFICE + SpaceIQ to streamline the connection between critical design and engineering data with building operations. (video: 2:30 min.)
Combine design data and operations workflows to reduce facility maintenance costs, minimise maintenance backlogs and reduce unplanned downtime.
Improve occupant services and engagement, deliver safer, more secure environments and optimise workspace utilisation.
Gain greater visibility into the carbon usage of your facilities. Enhance tracking and fine-tuning of energy reduction projects while more effectively benchmarking your portfolio of assets.
"Archibus and Autodesk's BIM-related products have been at the centre of our strategy to bring the project model and asset operations together. The investment Autodesk is making in iOffice + SpaceIQ will fully bring BIM to building operations, which is so important to the digital transformation of building operations and the future of the built world."
Takaaki Miyauchi, Senior Manager, Construction Digital Promotion Department, Daiwa House
Let us know who you are and an iOFFICE + SpaceIQ representative will contact you to show how our solution can help address the challenges you need to solve and the opportunities you'd like to seize.
By submitting your information, you consent to the disclosure of this information to iOFFICE + SpaceIQ. The privacy policy of iOFFICE + SpaceIQ will govern use of this information.
Thank you for your interest