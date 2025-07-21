Design and Manufacturing
Product Lifecycle Management
Data and process management that adapts to your business.
Leverage the simplicity of modular processes that give you the flexibility to implement what you need, when you need it.
Achieve your ideal workflows with configurable, out-of-the-box processes to suit your best practices.
Standardise digital processes with a wide range of capabilities, allowing anyone to collaborate with accurate, timely data.
Transform and integrate your stand-alone business processes and do more with cross-functional data sharing between PLM, ERP and CRM.
Take the PLM assessment to find out.
‘With Autodesk, we can now cover the CAD, product data management and lifecycle management. We have a simple “one-stop solution”.’
– Marco Padrun, CTO, Co-Founder, Evatec
‘This solution reduced our overall costs while being able to take advantage of the newest improvements without the cost and time to implement them.’
– Doug Frey, Quality Assurance Manager, Aclara Technologies
‘[Autodesk PLM] is a platform used across all sites of Reynaers, where everyone can see which requests (and) projects are running, which research programmes are running and what tests are running.’.
– Dimitri Van Nuland, Head of Development, Reynaers Aluminium
Centralise product data and engineering processes in a system allowing you to quickly find and reuse files, track revisions and collaborate across departments.
Provide enterprise-wide access to data and collaboration for all involved in the product lifecycle – from engineering and supply chain, to quality and manufacturing.
Connect PLM with other business systems to gain insights and efficiency with cross-functional information sharing.
Evatec makes thin film production tools for the semiconductor, optoelectronics and photonics industries. As a fast-growing company, their solutions must be flexible for many different markets. They implemented Fusion 360 Manage to satisfy increasing customer demand for their tailored solutions.
As a global leader in the integration of architecture, engineering, construction, product design and manufacturing processes, Autodesk can help you to develop the capabilities needed to achieve your goals.
Keep in touch today to schedule your business consultation.
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