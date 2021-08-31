REDCON CONSTRUCTION

“Our goal was to improve coordination across all our working teams. Now that teams have access to the latest project information in one central place, exchanging comments, markups and RFI’s has become easy to manage and it has eliminated a lot of IT difficulties.”

For many companies in the construction industry, information is still shared via email, this makes it near impossible to track issues and keep relevant project information centrally available to all stakeholders. It was Redcon’s mission to remove these silos that hamper productivity and efficiency in the project workflow environment. “We have unified all these applications to work in one seamless workflow, from the technical office to site teams, all our projects now work on a single CDE thanks to our BIM implementation,” says Ragheb.

Not only are Redcon revising all their projects with 3D models using BIM, but the company is also implementing 4D and 5D as well. With 4D, the new variable is the time which allows Redcon to better plan their projects with detailed scheduling data that evolves over time, whereas 5D is all about managing cost estimations, analysis, and budgetary tracking.