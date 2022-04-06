STRUCMAC ENGINEERING

Established in 1996 as a precision engineering company in a 100m² facility with only 5 employees, StrucMAC Heavy Engineering began its journey to becoming one of South Africa's leaders in heavy engineering. Today StrucMAC celebrates 25 years in business and boasts a state-of-the-art 14 800m² manufacturing workshop with 200 employees. StrucMAC is a leader in digital transformation and community development in its sector.

Impressive as this incredible growth has been for StrucMAC, it did not come without its challenges. With over 25 years of service StrucMAC has seen it all when it comes to engineering challenges, from the smallest pieces of machinery that need servicing to big 70-ton dump truck buckets, no project has been too challenging or too complex. Despite the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, the team at StrucMAC used these challenges to re-think how they operate, maintain output and remain profitable while keeping their team employed.