Water Workshops Office Hours

Join the Autodesk Technical team monthly to explore practical solutions for water challenges. Each month, we’ll look at how a modeling solution (InfoWorks, InfoWater Pro, Info360, etc.) can take you further when combined with a civil design or construction solution (Civil 3D, Autodesk Construction Cloud, InfraWorks, etc.).

These will be a live, dynamic presentations with 15-20 minutes of time left for your water questions. It’s time to dive a bit deeper and solve water challenges more seamlessly with the Autodesk Water solutions.