We're excited to invite you to our upcoming Autodesk Water Hot Topics webinar series! This is a fantastic opportunity to gain insights into the latest trends and challenges of the hydraulic modeling and design space, straight from our in-house experts. Join us to enrich your knowledge of Autodesk Water’s desktop solutions, ask questions, and discover innovative solutions tailored to this dynamic field.
See below for the upcoming webinar sessions:
Sep 10 – InfoDrainage: Greater Efficiency with Drainage Design
Sep 25 – InfoWorks ICM: Real Time Controls
Oct 30 – InfoWater Pro: Scenario Management
Nov 6 – InfoWorks WS Pro: Troubleshooting PRVs and Using the New Stability Settings
Nov 20 – InfoDrainage: Best Practices in Round-Tripping with Civil 3D
Dec 4 – InfoWorks ICM: Groundwater Infiltration Model (GIM) with Ruby
Dec 18 – InfoWater Pro: Cloud Simulations
Jan 15 – InfoWorks WS Pro: Working with Generalized Multi-Run Analysis
Jan 29 – InfoDrainage: Improving Simulation Health
Feb 17 – InfoWorks ICM: Customer Scripting Using AI
