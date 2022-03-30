WATCH THE WEBINAR
See what's new in Autodesk Inventor 2023
Autodesk® Inventor® 2023 is here and it's packed with customer-requested improvements and enhancements so you can focus more on design and innovation—and less on repetitive tasks.
Dig into the details with us as we demonstrate:
Watch the webinar now and learn how the latest updates in Inventor 2023 deliver and improve on the professional-grade tools you depend on every day.
Many of the updates in Inventor 2023 are based on input from Engineers like you. Join these Inventor experts as they demonstrate the new features and enhancements that make this release better than ever.
Jim Byrne
Product Marketing Manager, Autodesk
Our host has dedicated over 20 years to inspire engineers to implement tools for 3D design, simulation, and factory planning.
Luke Mihelcic
Manager, Product Marketing, Autodesk
Having worked with every release of Inventor since its start, Luke will show how you can apply these updates to your everyday workflows.
Chris Mitchell
Sr Principal QA Engineer/Beta Manager, Autodesk
With 26 years in the CAD/PLM industry, Chris dedicates his efforts to ensuring customer feedback is incorporated into our product design offerings. He's here to help answer your questions.
Dan Szymanski
Sr. Product Manager, Autodesk
As part of the Inventor Engineering team for over 21 years, Dan strives to perfect workflows, deliver customer-driven capabilities, and explore modern methodologies for the Inventor family of products.