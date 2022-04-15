Now, you can.

Organisations spend a lot of time and money keeping hydraulic models up-to-date. For good reason, as models are key solutions for improving the management of water supply systems.



But as time goes on, models become less accurate and require calibration to reflect the most up-to-date conditions impacting the network.



Join Luca Serena, Innovyze product expert, to learn how you can spend less time maintaining models and more time managing your network efficiently.



You'll gain actionable step-by-step instructions on how you can automate manual tasks related to hydraulic model maintenance and calibration.

You can view the slides from this webinar here

Check out some of the Questions + Answers from the webinar here