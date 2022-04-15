On-Demand Webinar Series

A Stormies Guide to InfoWorks ICM

Welcome to our series of InfoWorks ICM quick learn videos!

A little intro to InfoWorks ICM for those who are visiting for the first time...

InfoWorks ICM provides for all your modelling needs within a single powerful workgroup platform. It seamlessly integrates Australian specific hydrology and ARR19 with the coupled 1d-2d hydraulics. Model results can be fully analysed, and report figures generated all from the ICM interface.

This series has been designed by Senior Stormwater Engineer, Sophia Buchanan to assist all levels of Stormwater experts to create their stormwater models with ease using the InfoWorks ICM platform.

Before you get into watching the video, for those wanting to follow along with your host we suggest you download the following ZIP file and unzip it onto your C drive so you can replicate your actions along with Sophia.

Download ZIP file

Video One | Setting Up A Database

Watch video (4:15 min.)

Video Two | Adding Project Background Data

This video follows on from our introductory video where we learnt how to set up a database. On today's quick learning video Sophia shows us the best way to add project background data in InfoWorks ICM.

Watch video (4:41 min.)

Stormwater Experts' Webinar Series

This series has been designed by Senior Stormwater Engineer, Sophia Buchanan to assist all levels of Stormwater experts to create their stormwater models with ease using the InfoWorks ICM platform.

  • Video Three |  Setting Up A Basic 2D Model

    We've seen how to set up a database, add project background data and now we're setting up a basic 2D model in InfoWorks ICM with Sophia Buchanan our Senior Stormwater & Flood Engineer.

    Watch video (4:54 min.)

  • Video Four |  ARR19 Rainfall

    In this video, we will set up ARR19 Rainfall data.

    Watch video (2:48 min.)

  • Video Five |  Running A Model

    In this video, we will how to run a simulation with Run Objects and Result Objects.

    Watch video (3:03 min.)

  • Video Six |  Reviewing 2D Results

    There are lots of ways to review results in ICM.  In this video, I'm going to show you some of my favorites.

    Watch video (6:47 min.)

  • Video Seven |  Adding The 1D Network

    In this video, we are going to look at adding the 1D underground network to the 2D model.

    Watch video (19:22 min.)

  • Video Eight |  Advanced Meshing

    In this video, we are going to look at refining the 2D mesh.

    Watch video (18:52 min.)

  • Video Nine | Boundary Controls

    In this video, we are going to take a closer look at boundaries.

    Watch video (4:26 min.)