A Stormies Guide to InfoWorks ICM

A little intro to InfoWorks ICM for those who are visiting for the first time...



InfoWorks ICM provides for all your modelling needs within a single powerful workgroup platform. It seamlessly integrates Australian specific hydrology and ARR19 with the coupled 1d-2d hydraulics. Model results can be fully analysed, and report figures generated all from the ICM interface.



This series has been designed by Senior Stormwater Engineer, Sophia Buchanan to assist all levels of Stormwater experts to create their stormwater models with ease using the InfoWorks ICM platform.



Before you get into watching the video, for those wanting to follow along with your host we suggest you download the following ZIP file and unzip it onto your C drive so you can replicate your actions along with Sophia.