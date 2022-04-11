

The impact of climate change along with increased urbanisation and more intense storms has resulted in more frequent and severe urban flooding and CSO escapes. This webinar will introduce how you can better manage urban flood risk and CSO spills by maximising the use of the storage already available in the network with InfoWorks ICM and CENTAUR.

Together with WSP we’ll show you how you can better manage climate change impact in the context of the AMP7 objectives, driving efficiency and innovation, to build a more resilient network at minimal cost:

Utilise existing assets with a reduced construction footprint

Deploy urban growth resilience with a net neutral environmental impact

Reduce hydraulic incapacity flood risk and reduce spills from CSO’s

Control flows to pumping stations and wastewater treatment works

Dive into this exciting webinar as we welcome as our special guest Jonathan Cutting, Technical Director, WSP. This Innovyze webinar is hosted by Peter Coombs, Innovation Manager, and Paul Campbell, Solutions Engineer.