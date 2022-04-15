Join water industry experts Jane La Nauze, Stantec and Patrick Bonk from Innovyze in this webinar as they demonstrate how an upfront investment in flow monitoring deferred $1.5M in forecast capital expenditure at Australian water utility East Gippsland Water.

During this webinar we look at:

What lead to the decision to invest in flow monitoring?

Improving model accuracy for assessing system performance

Deferral of forecast capital expenditure

Impacts of climate change

How collaboration led to successful project outcomes

