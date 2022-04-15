On-Demand Webinar

Upfront investment in sewer flow monitoring defers $1.5M forecast CAPEX for Australian water utility

Split Content/Image

Join water industry experts Jane La Nauze, Stantec and Patrick Bonk from Innovyze in this webinar as they demonstrate how an upfront investment in flow monitoring deferred $1.5M in forecast capital expenditure at Australian water utility East Gippsland Water.

During this webinar we look at:

  • What lead to the decision to invest in flow monitoring?
  • Improving model accuracy for assessing system performance
  • Deferral of forecast capital expenditure
  • Impacts of climate change
  • How collaboration led to successful project outcomes

You can view the slides from this webinar here
See what others asked with our top Q & A's here
Reach out directly to Patrick Bonk, Software Solutions Lead here

 

Learn more about InfoWorks ICM here!