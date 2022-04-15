Join water industry experts Jane La Nauze, Stantec and Patrick Bonk from Innovyze in this webinar as they demonstrate how an upfront investment in flow monitoring deferred $1.5M in forecast capital expenditure at Australian water utility East Gippsland Water.
During this webinar we look at:
- What lead to the decision to invest in flow monitoring?
- Improving model accuracy for assessing system performance
- Deferral of forecast capital expenditure
- Impacts of climate change
- How collaboration led to successful project outcomes
