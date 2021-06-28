Open BIM for Infrastructure: IFC, APIs, and the Cloud

$97 trillion in infrastructure investment is needed by the year 2040 to meet the demand for maintenance, replacement, and new capacity, according to the G20's Global Infrastructure Outlook.

As nations around the world mobilize to fund infrastructure projects, BIM specifications are being adopted globally, changing the approach to how project teams document and deliver work. Central to this change is the demand for more open data. Open data standards enable a smoother, more reliable transition from project design to asset operations. For infrastructure developers, an open BIM approach to design and construction can reduce risk on projects and unlock gains in efficiency and productivity for project teams.

Join Autodesk infrastructure experts as they address the rising tide of BIM for infrastructure design and delivery, covering Autodesk’s commitment to open data standards, public APIs, and common data environments - all crucial for delivering the next generation of infrastructure projects.

What's on the agenda: