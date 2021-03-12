Generative Design in Revit: Three workflow examples to jumpstart your practice.

Exploration is key to the design process. In this webinar, we’ll demonstrate how generative design workflows can help your firm explore design solutions for the challenges that matter. We’ll focus on the ways you can introduce generative design to your firm so that you can build better processes across teams for analyzing and evaluating design iterations.

We’ll explore the following use cases and discuss similar approaches for getting your firm started:

Intro and bubble diagramming with DynaSpace

Generative design and solar analysis

Façade Generation

