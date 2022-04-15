

In this webinar, Sophia Buchanan and James Crabb will cover the most commonly asked questions today in Stormwater modelling. Find out what the rest of the industry is asking, learn how to get the most out of your data, get tips on modelling complex structures and find out what others are doing with all these results from ARR 2019.

During this webinar we will cover:

What others in the stormwater industry are asking

How to utilise the data available to you

Useful hydraulic modelling tips and tricks

Insights into the future of hydrologic modelling

A quick intro to the latest addition to our Storm + Flood software product family

