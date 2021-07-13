LIVE WEBINAR

Cross-discipline data exchange: Introducing DWG file exchange for Design Collaboration

Join us on July 22, 2021

Time: 6:30 PM GMT / 2:30 PM ET / 11:30 AM PT
Duration: 60min

DWG files are now supported as a primary file format for the Design Collaboration module in Autodesk BIM Collaborate and Autodesk BIM Collaborate Pro. This file support enables cross-discipline collaboration between Infrastructure and Building Design and will provide new collaboration workflows.

Join our webinar to take a closer look at the new cross-discipline workflow and discover how you can:

  • Organize cross-industry teams onto one platform with access control, versioning, and issue management built in.
  • Learn how data exchange protocols can be established and collaboration easily visualized through BIM Collaborate and BIM Collaborate Pro’s Design Collaboration module.

Join Wes Newman, Technical Marketing Manager at Autodesk, to explore all of the above.

Wes Newman

Wes Newman is a Sr. Technical Marketing Manager for Civil Infrastructure at Autodesk with over 20 years of industry knowledge. He has worked in various fields in the industry including construction, surveying, and design. Applying this experience to the software world he is now helping to lead the Infrastructure Industry through its Digital Transformation.

Oct 23, 5:00pm