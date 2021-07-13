DWG files are now supported as a primary file format for the Design Collaboration module in Autodesk BIM Collaborate and Autodesk BIM Collaborate Pro. This file support enables cross-discipline collaboration between Infrastructure and Building Design and will provide new collaboration workflows.

Join our webinar to take a closer look at the new cross-discipline workflow and discover how you can:

Organize cross-industry teams onto one platform with access control, versioning, and issue management built in.

Learn how data exchange protocols can be established and collaboration easily visualized through BIM Collaborate and BIM Collaborate Pro’s Design Collaboration module.

Join Wes Newman, Technical Marketing Manager at Autodesk, to explore all of the above.