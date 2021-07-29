Fortis Construction

Fortis specializes in managing construction projects across the globe, with a broad portfolio of work including data centers, education, healthcare and commercial/offices. The integration of BIM into the planning and preconstruction process has enabled its project teams to strategically resolve issues and optimize constructability before breaking ground on the project.

Motivated by a pioneering spirit, Fortis and its customers consistently look at shared ways to innovate on projects. According to Monica Emmons, Fortis BIM Manager, “The relationships we have with our clients is key to our ability to pursue ideas in innovation. It’s through an established level of trust that we are able to challenge the traditional notions of how things should be built and ultimately push the boundaries of what is possible in construction.”