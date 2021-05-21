PHION Technologies

However, the PHION team is motivated to ultimately create “the USB of wireless charging”—a global standard that will make life easier on a grand scale within smart cities. Making continuous over-the-air power and data ubiquitous would greatly reduce the need for electrical wiring, power outlets, and battery swapping and maintenance. It would also eliminate phantom loads–the energy wasted when a device’s battery is charged but still plugged in–and create design possibilities for battery-powered devices. When 30 to 40% of internal volume is no longer needed for batteries, devices could become more compact or use that extra space for increased functionality.