Cosm Medical

Before going to market, Cosm is conducting two clinical studies. The first one is underway, testing the pelvic floor scanning and measurement system on dozens of women. From that group, a selection of women who use pessaries will participate in the second clinical study focused on the fitting and manufacturing of the Gynethotics. An estimated 40% of women who use pessaries don’t get fit properly, and over half cannot manage their own devices because they don’t have the ability to remove and reinsert them. The goal for these clinical studies is to improve the experience of each patient by giving them a custom fit and empowering them to self-manage their devices, which will improve quality of life while lowering risk of complications associated with pessariese.