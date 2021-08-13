Buy Character Generator
With powerful 3D design and animation tools, Character Generator offers artists a web-based laboratory to create fully rigged 3D characters for animation packages and game engines.
Character Generator features
Blend 2 source characters from a library to create your own unique 3D character.
Customize and fine-tune your 3D character from a catalog of over 100 body types, outfits, hairstyles, and physical attributes in a few simple steps.
Choose from a selection of character rigged models for use in animation packages and game engines.
