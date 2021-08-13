Character Generator Character Generator

3D character creator software

Overview

Create custom 3D characters

Character Generator Builder page with premium character presets

Create custom characters that are rigged and ready for animating.

With powerful 3D design and animation tools, Character Generator offers artists a web-based laboratory to create fully rigged 3D characters for animation packages and game engines.

Character Generator features

  • Source character blending feature

    Source character blending

    Blend 2 source characters from a library to create your own unique 3D character.

  • Character feature fine-tuning

    Customize character features

    Customize and fine-tune your 3D character from a catalog of over 100 body types, outfits, hairstyles, and physical attributes in a few simple steps.

  • Animation-ready characters

    Select animation-ready characters

    Choose from a selection of character rigged models for use in animation packages and game engines.

Reporting:

Product usage reporting

  • See an aggregate summary of how many people are using each product and version, and the overall frequency of use.

Administration & Security:

2-step verification

  • Add another layer of security to user accounts.

Bulk import & assign

  • Upload a .csv file to add and assign a large number of users at once.

Support & Adoption Services:

8x5 live support

  • Contact an Autodesk specialist for help during your local business hours.

Collaboration:

Autodesk Drive

  • Securely store, preview and share design data.

Shared views

  • Quickly and securely share work with stakeholders.

Click here to see full list of plan features and frequently asked questions.