Terms and conditions

Autodesk online store promotion:

This promotion offers up to 15% off on the purchase of a new 1-year subscription and up to 20% off on the purchase of a new 3-year subscription for AutoCAD, AutoCAD LT and Revit LT Suite from 9th June through 13th June 2022 for customers purchasing qualifying subscriptions from the Autodesk online store and authorized resellers (Singapore and Malaysia).

Advertised discounts and savings are based on the Autodesk Suggested Retail Price (excluding taxes) for specified products in your region. Please note that product lists may be limited in certain countries.

Autodesk’s Suggested Retail Price (excluding taxes) is used for reference purposes only and may not be in your local currency. Actual retail price is determined by your reseller and is subject to currency fluctuation. The operator of the online store is independent and free to set their own prices.

Commercial and Government customers may participate. Educational (including education-to-commercial transfers) are not eligible for this promotion. The promotion is not combinable with any other special pricing or offer, unless otherwise stated. Major Account discounts may not be combined with this promotion. This promotion is not valid for product licenses purchased through the Autodesk Employee Purchase Program.

Autodesk can only honor one promotion at a time. To redeem your promotion, add the product to your cart. The discount will automatically appear in your cart.

AUTODESK RESERVES THE RIGHT TO CANCEL, SUSPEND OR MODIFY PART OR THIS ENTIRE PROMOTION AT ANY TIME WITHOUT NOTICE, FOR ANY REASON IN ITS SOLE DISCRETION. PRICES FOR AUTODESK SOFTWARE ARE SUBJECT TO CHANGE AND MAY VARY BY COUNTRY.

Autodesk, the Autodesk logo, AutoCAD, Revit LT Suite and AutoCAD LT are registered trademarks or trademarks of Autodesk, Inc., and/or its subsidiaries and/or affiliates in the USA and/or other countries. All other brand names, product names, or trademarks belong to their respective holders. Autodesk reserves the right to alter product and services offerings, and specifications and pricing at any time without notice, and is not responsible for typographical or graphical errors that may appear in this document. © 2022 Autodesk, Inc. All rights reserved..