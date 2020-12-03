PARTNERS

EXPAND YOUR BUSINESS OPPORTUNITIES

Provide differentiated services and solutions that help grow your business by delivering outcomes for customers.

Referral Partner

Earn commissions by submitting leads or working directly with Autodesk sales on customer opportunities.*

  • WHY PARTNER

    • Help customers achieve outcomes with Autodesk technology
    • Work with our experts to position the right solutions
    • Scalable platform to help grow your referral business

  • WHAT YOU GET

    • Customized landing page to track opportunities and payments
    • Sales assets and online training to find and close deals
    • Access to Autodesk sales and technical staff

  • SELECT ELIGIBLE SOLUTIONS

    • You can refer solutions across architecture, engineering, construction, and manufacturing.
    • Select solutions include Assemble, BIM 360, Fusion Lifecycle, Netfabb, TruNest, Moldflow, CFD & Composite, PowerShape, PowerInspect, FeatureCAM, PowerMill, Shotgun

  • PLANGRID HAS A SEPARATE REFERRAL PROGRAM

  • BUILDINGCONNECTED HAS A SEPARATE REFERRAL PROGRAM

    • To become a BuildingConnected Partner apply here.

*Program may not be available in all regions

Service Provider

Help customers navigate the impact of digital transformation on their organizations and enable world-class business outcomes.*

  • WHY ENGAGE

    • Help customers differentiate with innovative solutions
    • Create successful business relationships that give customers a win-win
    • Build joint Customer Success Plans, where it makes sense, to help customers achieve better outcomes

  • WHAT YOU GET

    • Opportunity to expand your service business with Autodesk technology and offerings
    • Increased visibility within the Autodesk ecosystem
    • Enablement and training materials for your consulting staff from Autodesk experts

  • AUTODESK INDUSTRIES

    Designed to enable customer outcomes and capabilities. Key industries include:

    • Automotive Design
    • Buildings
    • Civil Infrastructure
    • Construction
    • Manufacturing

*Program may not be available in all regions

Value Added Reseller (VAR)

Expand your offerings, grow your customer base, and build recurring revenue with Autodesk solutions.*

  • WHY PARTNER

    • Access to cloud and desktop solutions
    • Build recurring revenue opportunities
    • Benefit from more than 25 years of successful partnership

  • WHAT YOU GET

    • Brand support on the Partner Locator and Services Marketplace
    • Access to Autodesk marketing, sales, and technical support experts
    • Ongoing trainings and resources for your sales and technical teams

  • WHAT WE EXPECT

    • Meet a minimum sales commitment and business growth target
    • Engage your team on how to sell and deploy Autodesk solutions
    • For higher tier partners: participate in regular business and account reviews

*Program may not be available in all regions