購入エスクペリエンスに関する重要なお知らせ

詳細をご確認ください。

画面下「CC」 の日本語 を選択で字幕表示（動画：3 分 33 秒）

変更内容

2024 年 11 月 11 日より、オートデスク サブスクリプション製品の新規購入と契約更新のプロセスが変更されます。

オートデスク認定パートナーとお取り引きされている場合、パートナーが見積もりの依頼に対応し、サポートやトレーニングを提供する点は従来と変わりません。ただし、変更後は新規購入および契約更新に際し、オートデスクからお客様に電子メールで見積書が送信され、お客様の Autodesk Account から直接お支払いいただきます。

オートデスクは継続的にカスタマー エクスペリエンスの向上に取り組んでいます。この新しい購入プロセスの導入もその一環です。

変更によるメリット 

個々に合ったエクスペリエンス

お客様のニーズに合わせたエクスペリエンスを実現するための基盤が構築されます。

予測可能な価格設定

購入方法にかかわらず一貫した価格でお求めいただけます。

プロセスの効率化

Autodesk Account のセルフサービス機能が強化され、さらに便利にお手続きいただけます。

事前に必要な準備

次回の新規購入または契約更新までに、必要に応じて、オートデスクを取引先（ベンダー）としてご登録（取引口座の開設手続き）ください。登録に必要となる情報については取引先登録についてをご確認ください。

よくある質問（FAQ）

新しい購入エスクペリエンスにおける変更点を教えてください。

サブスクリプションの新しい購入プロセスでは、オートデスク認定パートナーが見積もりの手続きを行い、これに基づきオートデスクが見積書を作成してお客様に送付します。お客様からオートデスクに直接お支払いいただく点以外は従来と変わらず、ご購入前後を含むご利用期間全体にわたって、パートナーがお客様をサポートします。

 

オートデスクはカスタマー エクスペリエンスの向上を目的として、取引プロセスを合理化し、個々のお客様に合わせたサービスを提供する取り組みを進めています。

問い合わせなどのサポート窓口を教えてください。

新しい購入エクスペリエンスの追加情報については、カスタマー ヘルプ センターでご確認ください。また、その他ご不明な点がございましたら、オートデスク認定パートナーまたは営業担当者にお問い合わせください。

対象とならない製品はありますか？

以下の製品は新しい購入エクスペリエンスの対象外です。

 

Assemble Enterprise, Assemble Office, Assemble P6 Connect Office, Assemble P6 Connect Project, Assemble P6 Connect Region, Assemble Procore Connect Office, Assemble Procore Connect Project, Assemble Procore Connect Region, Assemble Project, Assemble Region, Assemble (Account-Based), Autodesk Construction Operations Bundle (Account-Based), Autodesk Preconstruction Bundle (Account-Based), Autodesk VDC Bundle (Account-Based), Autodesk Within Medical, BC Pro - International, Bid Board Pro - International, BIM 360 Build - Packs, BIM 360 Cost, BIM 360 Enterprise, BuildingConnected BC Pro, BuildingConnected Bid Board Pro, BuildingConnected TradeTapp, CAM Services, CFD - Premium, Construction Cloud - Connect, FlexSim, Maya with Softimage, PlanGrid, PlanGrid - Add-On, PlanGrid - Crane, PlanGrid - Dozer, PlanGrid - Enterprise, PlanGrid - Nailgun, PlanGrid - Services, Post Processor - Premium, PowerInspect Premium, PowerInspect Ultimate, PowerMill Premium, PowerMill Standard, PowerMill Ultimate, PowerShape Premium, PowerShape Standard, PowerShape Ultimate, ProEst Cloud Subscription, ProEst Costbook, Pype Autospecs, Pype Autospecs & SmartPlans, Pype Bundle, Pype Closeout, Pype Closeout & eBinder, Pype eBinder, Pype SmartPlans, Structural Bridge Design, VRED Core, VRED Render Node

次回の契約更新はどのように対応すればよいですか?

11 月 11 日以降は、ほぼすべてのオートデスク製品の契約更新において、新しい購入エスクペリエンスへ移行されます。更新に際して見積もりが必要な場合は、パートナーにお問い合わせください。Autodesk Account で直接更新することができます。

 

この新しいプロセスでは、契約更新または新規購入されたサブスクリプションは、あらかじめ自動更新として設定されています。契約更新のたびに新たに見積もりが必要な場合は、アカウントで自動更新機能を解除できます。

 

3 年契約のサブスクリプションを購入または更新した場合、契約期間中は価格が一定に保たれます。