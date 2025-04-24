Directory/SharePoint (Powered by ACC Connect)
San Francisco, California
Microsoft enables digital transformation for the era of an intelligent cloud and an intelligent edge. Its mission is to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more.

This integration is powered by ACC Connect.

Your mobile, intelligent intranet. Share and manage content, knowledge, and applications to empower teamwork, quickly find information, and seamlessly collaborate across the organization.

SharePoint infuses AI into the mobile app experience to keep you focused and productive while on the go. 

  • Automatically move documents and drawings between SharePoint and Autodesk Construction Cloud
  • Automatically archive critical documents
  • Develop other custom workflows using SharePoint triggers

Document Sync

Automatically move documents and drawings from cloud storage folders to corresponding Autodesk Build & Autodesk Docs projects & folders.

