ProjectReady Central is a unified AECO project information management solution that connects Autodesk, Procore, Microsoft 365, Egnyte, and Box into one secure, unified environment. It streamlines project setup, centralizes security and governance, syncs documents across platforms, and delivers a scalable data warehouse built for AI—eliminating duplicate data entry and ensuring consistent, governed collaboration across every phase.

In addition, with our DCNext document control capabilities, teams can manage RFIs, submittals, change orders, approvals, and reviews across connected systems in a single interface or directly in Outlook. Integrated Bluebeam Studio sessions enable real-time markups, reviews, and approvals across platforms, writing updates back to the original source. Features like Connect & Attach, task creation from email, and robust search and reporting keep projects efficient, organized, and on schedule.