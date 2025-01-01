Directory/ProjectReady Central
ProjectReady

AECO platform integrating Autodesk, Procore, Microsoft 365, Egnyte, and Bluebeam to unify collaboration, securely share project data, and automate tasks and processes for efficient cross-system information management.

ProjectReady Central is a unified AECO project information management solution that connects Autodesk, Procore, Microsoft 365, Egnyte, and Box into one secure, unified environment. It streamlines project setup, centralizes security and governance, syncs documents across platforms, and delivers a scalable data warehouse built for AI—eliminating duplicate data entry and ensuring consistent, governed collaboration across every phase.

In addition, with our DCNext document control capabilities, teams can manage RFIs, submittals, change orders, approvals, and reviews across connected systems in a single interface or directly in Outlook. Integrated Bluebeam Studio sessions enable real-time markups, reviews, and approvals across platforms, writing updates back to the original source. Features like Connect & Attach, task creation from email, and robust search and reporting keep projects efficient, organized, and on schedule.

  • Automate project setup & connections across Autodesk Construction Cloud, Procore, Microsoft 365, Egnyte, and Box in minutes
  • Centralize security & governance for Autodesk Construction Cloud, Microsoft 365, and Egnyte from one dashboard
  • Auto-sync documents across Autodesk Construction Cloud, SharePoint, Procore, Egnyte, and Box
  • Sync content across multiple instances of Autodesk Construction Cloud and Procore effortlessly
  • Collaborate in Bluebeam on Autodesk, Procore, and SharePoint content—all in a single session
  • Create and Manage RFIs, submittals, change orders, and approvals across all connected systems
  • Run integrated Bluebeam Studio sessions for real-time markups, reviews, and approvals
  • Connect & Attach—assemble and send multi-platform content in minutes
  • Create tasks directly from email for full traceability

"“ProjectReady offers the siloed construction industry a connective tissue, simplifying the flow of data and enabling communication to be made through industry-specific workflows.”"

Josh Cheney
Director, ERP & Financial Partnerships at Autodesk

