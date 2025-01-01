How to buy
Privacy | Do not sell or share my personal information | Cookie preferences | Report noncompliance | Terms of use | Legal | © 2025 Autodesk Inc. All rights reserved
The OpenSpace integration allows you to automatically attach visual references and precise locations to Issues or RFIs within Autodesk Construction Cloud, increasing transparency and simplifying collaboration among multiple stakeholders.
OpenSpace defines a new class of documentation solutions, using AI to automatically pin 360 photos, high res photos, and issues to plans.
How to buy
Privacy | Do not sell or share my personal information | Cookie preferences | Report noncompliance | Terms of use | Legal | © 2025 Autodesk Inc. All rights reserved