The Matterport + Autodesk partnership brings powerful digital twin capabilities into mainstream AEC workflows - bridging the gap between built reality and design intelligence. Matterport integrates with multiple Autodesk products - including ACC, Revit, and AutoCAD.

With seamless integration into Autodesk Construction Cloud, Matterport enables users to import BIM, CAD, and point-cloud files directly into Docs and Build. This lets teams pin issues and RFIs with spatial accuracy, streamline as-built documentation, and enhance collaboration across project design, coordination, and construction workflows.

The Matterport Revit plug-in allows users to import LOD200 BIM files and point clouds directly from Matterport scans into Revit, accelerating modeling workflows and improving accuracy from the start.