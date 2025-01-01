How to buy
The Matterport + Autodesk partnership brings powerful digital twin capabilities into mainstream AEC workflows - bridging the gap between built reality and design intelligence. Matterport integrates with multiple Autodesk products - including ACC, Revit, and AutoCAD.
With seamless integration into Autodesk Construction Cloud, Matterport enables users to import BIM, CAD, and point-cloud files directly into Docs and Build. This lets teams pin issues and RFIs with spatial accuracy, streamline as-built documentation, and enhance collaboration across project design, coordination, and construction workflows.
The Matterport Revit plug-in allows users to import LOD200 BIM files and point clouds directly from Matterport scans into Revit, accelerating modeling workflows and improving accuracy from the start.
"Matterport’s integration with Autodesk Construction Cloud improves team collaboration across continents. This enables more effective communication between project management, design, and field teams, allowing team members who are not on site to access information, analyze collected site data, and evaluate progress."
Accurately capture existing site conditions using Matterport’s 3D digital twins and seamlessly import point clouds and BIM files into Autodesk Revit and other Autodesk tools. This enables teams to create precise as-built models, identify design clashes early, and streamline planning workflows - reducing costly surprises during construction.
Improve collaboration and accountability by integrating Matterport scans directly into Autodesk Construction Cloud. Teams can pin RFIs and Issues to exact locations within a shared 3D model, enabling clearer communication, faster decision-making, and reduced delays. Visual site documentation makes it easy to align all stakeholders, both in the field and off-site.
Use Matterport digital twins to visually track construction progress, document milestones, and support quality inspections - all directly integrated with Autodesk Build. This reduces rework, supports smoother handover, and helps teams deliver projects on time. After turnover, owners and facilities teams can reference captured data for maintenance and future renovations.
