Upper Saddle River, NJ
EarthCam is the global leader in providing webcam content, technology and services, live streaming video, time-lapse construction cameras and photography documentation for corporate and government clients around the world.

Works with: Autodesk Build

The Integration

Empower your team to make better, timelier decisions that eliminate mistakes, reduce costs and improve the safety of the construction site for everyone. Access powerful media-enhanced views of your projects and create a cohesive library of live and saved imagery in relation to your 3D model. 

EarthCam’s integration allows users to merge high-quality, real-time construction camera imagery embedded with jobsite data, with the Autodesk Build platform. Create intelligent perspectives of your jobsite with live and saved images or 360° VR content.

Details

  • View high-quality construction camera content and 360° VR photography within Autodesk Build.
  • Upload images and create RFIs and Issues in Draft or Open Status with one click.
  • Leverage EarthCam Partner Card in tandem with direct integration to Autodesk Build.
  • Markup images to share detailed observations or create a time-lapse to highlight progress.
  • Analyze jobsite environmental data collected by data sensors for further intelligence reporting.
  • Download and share gigapixel panoramas, videos and time-lapse movies for detailed progress insight.
  • One central interface for easy and efficient content management, organization and team collaboration
  • Share information across your organization to add value & support a lean project management process.
  • Superimpose images and video over your choice of 3D model layers.

