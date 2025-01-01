Integrates with: Autodesk Build & Building Connected

The Integration

Bridgit Bench is a leading construction workforce intelligence platform designed to elevate your workforce planning. By seamlessly integrating with Autodesk Build and Building Connected, Bridgit Bench centralizes your project pipeline and workforce data to deliver smarter, more efficient resource management.

The Details:

Import key project details like start and end dates, notes, and project bids

Centralize and track your entire project pipeline in real time

Improve forecasting and workforce utilization

Automatically connect project opportunities to your workforce plan

Optimize resource allocation based on skills, experience, and availability

By linking project planning with workforce intelligence, Bridgit Bench empowers contractors to make data-driven decisions—ensuring the right people are assigned to the right projects at the right time. This leads to stronger project outcomes, improved team efficiency, and reduced risk across your operations.