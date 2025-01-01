Directory/Bridgit Bench
Bridgit Bench is a workforce planning tool built for contractors to plan, forecast and maximize their most valuable asset — their workforce.

Integrates with: Autodesk Build & Building Connected

The Integration

Bridgit Bench is a leading construction workforce intelligence platform designed to elevate your workforce planning. By seamlessly integrating with Autodesk Build and Building Connected, Bridgit Bench centralizes your project pipeline and workforce data to deliver smarter, more efficient resource management.

The Details:

  • Import key project details like start and end dates, notes, and project bids
  • Centralize and track your entire project pipeline in real time
  • Improve forecasting and workforce utilization
  • Automatically connect project opportunities to your workforce plan
  • Optimize resource allocation based on skills, experience, and availability

By linking project planning with workforce intelligence, Bridgit Bench empowers contractors to make data-driven decisions—ensuring the right people are assigned to the right projects at the right time. This leads to stronger project outcomes, improved team efficiency, and reduced risk across your operations.

"With Bridgit Bench, our meetings are less about getting the information into the system and more about strategy. The biggest benefit? I would say I got my weekends back.”"

Jeremy Moe
Operations Manager at Boldt

Use Cases

Seamlessly Transition from Bid to Workforce Planning

By integrating Bridgit Bench with Autodesk BuildingConnected, preconstruction and operations teams can automatically sync awarded projects directly into Bridgit. This ensures project details like start dates, location, and scope flow into workforce planning without manual entry—allowing teams to assign the right people faster, reduce handoff friction, and build high performing teams.

Keep Workforce Plans in Sync with Project Execution

Integrating Bridgit Bench with Autodesk Build allows project managers and operations leaders to align live project schedules with workforce assignments. When project timelines shift in Autodesk Build, updates can be reflected in Bridgit Bench to ensure resource allocations stay current—minimizing gaps, avoid over-utilization, and decision making about your workforce throughout the project's lifecycle.

Confidently Forecast and Staff Pipeline with Bridgit + Autodesk

By integrating Bridgit Bench with Autodesk products, construction teams gain end-to-end visibility from pursuit through project execution. Syncing awarded bids from BuildingConnected lets teams forecast workforce demand early, while real-time project updates from Autodesk Build help adjust plans as schedules shift. With a live view of available talent, their experience, and who’s on the bench, teams can proactively assign the right people, reduce staffing gaps, and keep projects moving forward with confidence.

