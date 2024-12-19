.
Dushyant Atara
Senior Technical Solutions Executive, Autodesk India
A seasoned professional with over 20 years of expertise in the CAD, CAM, and manufacturing industries. He specializes in technical consulting, pre-sales, and driving strategies to streamline processes and achieve operational excellence.
Mohamed Arshath M
National Manager – Application, Hurco
With more than a decade of experience in the field of machine tools, he is tasked with handling customers across India. He leads both the Hurco application team & Takumi machines technical teams.