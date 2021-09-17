3D environment modelling is the generation of realistic environments for games, film, architectural renderings and advertising using specialised computer software.
Image courtesy of Yosr El Hadidy
3ds Max’s advanced tools and unique features allow for efficient creation of large-scale 3D environments and includes powerful animation, simulation and rendering capacity for artists who work with complex, high-resolution assets.
Image courtesy of Bartosz Domiczek
The Media & Entertainment Collection includes everything you need to create advanced 3D environments - from 3ds Max for shaping 3D objects and scenes to Maya and Mudbox for sculpting, texturing and refining the look of models.
Image courtesy of Darko Mitev
See how an Egyptologist used 3ds Max to create a realistic 3D reconstruction of Queen Nefertari's tomb.
Image courtesy of Andrey Plaksin
Create stunning and detailed environments for games, film and TV and design visualisation using extensive and powerful 3D modelling software included the Media & Entertainment Collection.
The Media & Entertainment Collection includes powerful 3D modelling and sculpting tools optimised to help you to work faster and more efficiency without sacrificing creativity.
Build expansive environments and detailed 3D objects with 3ds Max’s extensive modelling toolset.
Use robust 3D tools in Maya and Mudbox to sculpt, texture and, refine the look of your models.
See high-quality previews and iterate changes quickly with Arnold’s artist-friendly UI and intuitive controls.
Get all the tools you need to bring breathtaking environments to life for film, TV, games and design visualisation.
Image courtesy of Rashed Abdullah
Learn how 3ds Max helped define a game development career and gave new life to the video game Black Mesa.
Explore how Arnold, Maya and Mudbox were used to create a stunning 3D film noir scene.
Autodesk’s Media & Entertainment Collection provides all the tools you need to make rendering fast and easy. View scene changes in real time, including lighting, materials and camera. See your scene in a near-final rendering quality as you’re working. Plus, seamlessly and consistently change materials, lights, cameras and renderers from one to another.
Robust toolsets included in the Media & Entertainment Collection deliver tight pipeline integration, allowing you to stay connected to teams and track massive quantities of content all on a single, intuitive platform.
The software included in the Media & Entertainment Collection includes an extensive library of 3D environment templates and textures.
The Media & Entertainment Collection supports a wealth of formats for scene import and export, texture import and bitmap export formats. Other formats are supported through external plug-in models.